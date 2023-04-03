Welcome to Veriditas

Welcome to Veriditas. This is where I’m unfurling ideas old and new. I will be staring into the abyss of GloboCap and hoping it doesn’t stare too long back at me writing something about the new rules of reality that were laid down by Orwell at the Chestnut Tree café.

“Under the spreading chestnut tree I sold you and you sold me:

There lie they, and here lie we

Under the spreading chestnut tree.” ― George Orwell, 1984

Reality by fiat is the new global order; you will believe what you are told to believe. But, let’s face it, there’s only a few outliers left floating on this little shard of reality-ark, we need to have some joy too, and to bring forth the world we want to see. We need some Veriditas, which is, as Hildegard von Bingen so beautifully expressed it, the divine healing power of green. It is the animating force that turns this acorn of a Substack into a tree. Come join me as we try to make sense of it all in the garden and on the page.

