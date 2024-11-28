Veriditas
Episode 4: "Conspiring to Ignite"
Exploring the Fourth Industrial Revolution with Jacob Nordangård
May 6
•
Petra Bueskens
and
Jacob Nordangård
19
Episode 4: "Conspiring to Ignite"
10
1:18:39
April 2025
Episode 3: Navigating Women's Rights and Gender Identity in Australian Law with Anna Kerr
Hi, friends.
Apr 14
•
Petra Bueskens
and
Anna Kerr
11
9
1:16:34
Veriditas podcast: episode 2
Exploring Social Impact Bonds, Managed Retreat, and the Commodification of Nature with Kate Mason
Apr 4
•
Petra Bueskens
and
Deconstructing 4IR Narratives
6
4
1:34:16
Veriditas podcast is here!
Episode 1: Jennifer Bilek - transgenderism is the reproductive front of transhuman
Apr 1
•
Petra Bueskens
and
Jennifer Bilek
7
5
1:45:23
A belated eulogy for Mr. Curly
It’s been a long while between takes, sorry folks.
Apr 1
•
Petra Bueskens
18
15
November 2024
Give us one free miracle
Quick update.
Nov 28, 2024
•
Petra Bueskens
9
6
Podcast from The Real History with Melissa and second ASF conference
Hi folks, I am belatedly posting a recent podcast I did with Melissa from her ‘Real History’ podcast.
Nov 21, 2024
•
Petra Bueskens
4
2
Brownstone Institute Conference: The New Resistance
The Brownstone Institute hosted its annual conference the ‘New Resistance’ two weekends ago (Nov1-2) in Pittsburgh.
Nov 14, 2024
•
Petra Bueskens
8
11
October 2024
Reality Privilege and AI Slop
I’ve been thinking about ‘reality privilege’ for a while now after reading something punchy on Miri AF’s Substack and then disappearing into reality…
Oct 28, 2024
•
Petra Bueskens
7
12
August 2024
What is a Woman? Tickle v Giggle
Today in the Federal Court of Australia, a judge ruled in favour of trans woman Roxanne Tickle in her anti-discrimination case against social media app…
Aug 24, 2024
•
Petra Bueskens
15
13
Feeling Blue?
A month in accelerated history
Aug 24, 2024
•
Petra Bueskens
7
1
June 2024
The Paradigm Wars—Part 3:
A Wrench in the Fabric of Reality
Jun 26, 2024
•
Petra Bueskens
6
3
