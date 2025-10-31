Episode 10: Reevaluating the Social Contract: The Future of Welfare in an Algorithmic Age

This week in the pod, returning guest Kate Mason and I talk about the new “wellbeing economy” and the associated privatisation of welfare brought about through “social impact bonds”. In this new model, governments not only shift welfare to the private sector – something we have seen for decades under neo-liberalism – now the services, and much more problematically, the recipients of these services, are turned into “products”. According to Wikipedia newspeak,

Social Impact Bonds (SIBs) are a mechanism by which to shift financial risk from service providers to investors, with investors underwriting service providers’ based on their ability to deliver on positive social outcomes.

The process runs something like this: the government identifies a social problem (think homelessness or drug addiction) and private, usually philanthropic, organisations put in tenders for “service delivery” involving “targeted interventions”. Data is collected on recipients (often before, during and after the program) to ascertain their future risk — for example, of becoming a criminal or remaining unemployed— and the likelihood of success of the proposed intervention. Metrics are collected on program efficacy afterwards.

Have you heard about this change? Were you consulted? Did you know welfare is increasingly the preserve of wealthy investors? There is almost no discussion of the privacy rights of recipients or the ways in which the social safety net – everything from pensions to prisons – is being financialised.

In the past, as Kate explains, governments simply allocated money to welfare services. However, under the “wellbeing economy” and through the mechanism of social impact bonds, there is now a third player: investors who pay for programs on the promise of a return on investment. This shift, we are told, is because governments across the West are strapped for cash.

Critically, the data produced by the interventions is the product traded. At a more abstract level, social impact bonds trade risk: the risk of a given individual or demographic cohort and of the hypothetical as well as actual efficacy of a given intervention. Here’s how it’s defined by the Australian government in relation to the NDIS,

A social impact bond is a financial instrument or contractual arrangement that pays a return based on the achievement of agreed social outcomes. Private investors provide upfront capital to fund service delivery, or to improve a particular social outcome. Achievement of this outcome should reduce the need for, and therefore government spending on, acute services. Part of the resulting public sector savings are then used to repay investors’ principal investment and provide a financial return. The repayment of the principal and the level of return are dependent on how much outcomes have improved.

In other words, social impact bonds create a market out of family breakdown, addiction, depression, drug abuse, homelessness, poverty and so on. It is not too dystopian to say, this is the financialisation of social misery and collapse. It turns out despair is highly profitable! Moreover, as Kate explains, these interventions are not in fact saving governments because the payouts include interest on returns. Ostensibly this is because governments are saving on the costs of having to house, imprison, service, or provide health care or income support at some later stage.

This form of welfare marks the end of privacy for welfare recipients since it involves the (forced?) disclosure of large swathes of personal information, up to an including DNA, to gain access to services. Laws have been passed in the past few years facilitating the harvesting and transfer of data between research bodies, governments and service providers.

This data collection increasingly includes genetic information to determine (or so it is imagined) risks and to justify interventions. Technocrats just love metrics! In other words, if you come from a family where bi-polar disorder, depression, alcoholism or criminality are prevalent, you will pose a higher risk to society, which, in turn, may justify a “targeted intervention”. So, another key shift in the “wellbeing economy” is predictive – and thus potentially highly intrusive – interventions where the government may, in Alison McDowell’s terms, “pre-emptively fix you”.

In this episode Kate illuminates us on social impact investing, “social cohesion and democracy” (hint this is propaganda on steroids), “pre-crime” style interventions, genetic surveillance and how this reconstructs the social contract between citizens and states. Finally, she touches on the nefarious link between the wellbeing economy and eugenics.

You can listen to the podcast here as well as on Apple podcasts here and YouTube here.

References and links can be found in the show notes.