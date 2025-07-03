This week on the pod, I have an interview with Edie Wyatt. Edie is a brilliant writer and thinker who brings a complex lens to her work having grown up in a working-class family and voting Labor almost her whole life and now writing for The Spectator and voting conservative. While such floor crossings are commonplace nowadays, Edie’s background brings a particular depth and complexity to this shift as well as perspicacious political insight. Her upbringing was tough with chronically ill parents, sexual abuse as a child, poverty and homelessness as a teenager. Not your usual background for a masthead ‘conservative’ journalist. She is also a classical liberal, a gender-critical feminist and a Christian, which makes for an interesting heterodox politics!

In the podcast, Edie and I discuss her family background, growing up on a housing estate in the 1970s, working class politics, the neo-liberal left ushered in by Paul Keating (we both voted for Keating but see a long shadow in the rise of the expert class he ushered in). We discuss gender critical feminism, the category of woman, the dissident backlash against feminism, the tradwife phenomenon and conflict inside the gender critical movement, or what she has coined AGP gate.

Edie defines sex class as the legal category to secure the rights of women. Yielding the category of sex to gender ID is precisely why women are losing sex-based rights, including the right to single sex spaces, single sex sport, and single sex prisons, which is particularly relevant since the trans-identifying male prison population has a much higher rate of sexual offending than the average male prisoner. There have, of course, been significant wins in the US, the UK and Australia (at least in relation to children) recently. However, gender ideology marches on through the bureaucracies and corporate-state apparatus.

In her assertion that no-one can ‘change sex’ and by implication that gender identity cannot usurp sex, Edie has resisted the normalization of wrong sex pronouns, including inside the gender critical feminist movement. It’s that last conflict that lost her friends and got her into quite a bit of trouble last year. ex-realism, she rightly asserts, is the picket line, and it’s also a class divide. You can read her account of ‘AGP gate’ here and here and listen to a discussion of the incident on her podcast ‘Welcome to the Dollhouse’ here. There was also an interesting discussion on this issue on Meghan Murphy’s show in a discussion with Mary Lou Singleton and Heather Heying here.

I have made a selection of quotes from Edie’s writing below outlining what I think are some of her most interesting ideas (but there are many, so I encourage you to look through her archive). In a moving article published in Quillette in 2020, ‘My white privilege didn’t save me. But God did’, Edie writes,

I loved my parents with all my heart, and forgive them unreservedly. They were once an aspiring post-war, working class Australian couple. We lived in a Brisbane public housing estate with a state-assisted mortgage. My father was a London Cockney, born just a few years before the stock market collapse of 1929. He left what remained of his home city after the war, on assisted passage to Australia. For her part, my mum was descended almost entirely from 19th-century convicts. She was bright, but poor, and cursed genetically with Huntington’s disease (HD). By the time I came along in the early 1970s, the youngest of four, my parents were tired, my mother was mentally ill, and they were both alcoholics.

1977 family photo, taken in Round Hill, Australia. Edie far right.

On finding Christianity as a homeless young woman,

… I walked into a suburban Baptist church, full of strange, unfashionably dressed, conservative Christians. I was a Marxist, a feminist, foul-mouthed, a chain-smoker, and desperate. The love I received in that place is the reason that I will defend the rights of fundamentalist Christians to my dying breath. They were the kindest people I’d ever known. They loved me, on principle, and in doing so saved my life. Unlike most of my fellow left-leaning students, I was genuinely working class. As a Cockney, my father wasn’t working class because of what he did; it was simply who he was. My mother regularly reminded us of the struggle of working women for fair wages. She failed me in the most fundamental of ways. But right or wrong, she was my greatest political influence. At the base of her politics was the real-life outworking of collective, pluralist power. Yet neither of my parents were Marxists. Like much of the postwar working class, they were dyed-in-the-wool Labor voters. Their politics was practical. My drift from Marxism was not a drift from the Left. I still saw the Left as the side of compassion, of advocacy for the poor, women, and the oppressed. Poor and disadvantaged children, such as I was, were given real opportunities as a result of leftist policies. True, I did feel a little sorry about leaving the academic Left ... but this part of the Left abandoned me, not vice versa. Unfortunately, as we’ve all seen, the academic Left eventually prevailed over the grass-roots leftism that my parents had supported. When I first voted Conservative about seven years ago, I went back to my car and cried.

In a wonderful article published in Savage Minds in 2022, Edie writes evocatively about ‘the middle class take over of the left’ via her mother’s love of 19th/ early 20th Century Australian poet Henry Lawson and her comparative disdain for Banjo Paterson, another famous Australian poet of the same vintage. This class tension—or, more specifically, the appropriation of working class struggle by an elite left—is one that ripples through her own writing. The piece starts with Lawson’s poem, ‘Roaring Days’,

The night too quickly passes

And we are growing old,

So let us fill our glasses

And toast the Days of Gold;

When finds of wondrous treasure

Set all the South ablaze,

And you and I were faithful mates

All through the roaring days!

Henry Lawson’s ‘Roaring Days’ was a sentimental pondering of better times. The poem refers to the now forbidden glian working-class man, who had escaped the poverty cycle of the British industrial machine in an emerging and promising nation-state. Knowing Audrey’s love for Australian poetry, someone once bought her the collected works of A.B Patterson as a birthday gift. After the collection sat unopened for years, next to the tattered tobacco-stained Henry Lawson book, I finally asked; “Mum why do you never read that Banjo Patterson collection?” ”He’s a bit middle-class for me love” came the biting criticism of one of Australia’s most beloved poets.

A similar wisdom was applied to politicians.

Australian Labor politicians were like rock stars in our household. As a small girl, I knew I was born on the same day as one important person, some famous golfer I thought. My parents would bring me out in front of their friends and ask who I shared my birthday with; “Golf Whitlam” I would say, and they would all laugh. As much as my parents loved Gough Whitlam, who was of course not a golfer but the leader of the Australian Labor Party at the time, his faults were well recognised in our household. His faults, it was understood, were not his own doing, it was just that he was “middle-class.” In the end, both “left” and “right” are imagined cultural communities, but the left-wing culture was birthed in the common rolling lack of opportunity, in suffering, in self-deprecating humour formed in hardship, and it all rested on an essential political brotherhood. Solidarity was no joke in working-class culture, it was the single most important factor in securing a decent day’s pay for a decent day’s work, and basic dignity. Solidarity was to the working class what money is to the elite, the base of our power.

Edie maps the shift to the elite left arising out of the success of the labor movements and the leftist policies that opened up education and job opportunities. In the process, she argues, the elite left morphed into a governing class who appropriated the class and civil rights struggles for their own political and financial ends. Now we see the seemingly unending proliferation of government and non-government services oriented to the regulation, control, ‘safeguarding’, ‘protection’ and governance of the populace. The imposition of (among other things) gender ideology is worked through this rabbit warren of ‘services’ and ‘movements’.

The categorical re-placement of classes into political-cultural groups is the key to the capture of the power of the working-class left, along with the entire social justice infrastructure, by an elite of unsurpassed power. Along with the reinvention of the material based working-class into a cultural and moral category of the “left,” the gay rights movement has changed from a sexuality-based movement into a “queer” movement, environmentalists are now the cultural and political category of “green.” The woman’s movement has been taken over by simply redefining women into a cultural category of person who performs feminine stereotypes. Indigenous rights have taken on the cultural category of “Black,” loaded with all the political power of the American civil rights movement, a movement and history now owned by the elite left. This process has seen the appropriation of grassroots power by the new middle class left and their elite masters.

As a consequence, Edie insightfully observes,

None of the demands of the new left stray from the culture into the material, they are all about flags, statues, word changes, date changes, forced declarations and compelled pronoun announcements, all shielding privilege in virtue. The new green movement's aim to consolidate international power to control energy production doesn’t seem at all suspicious to the new lefties, I can tell you the old left would have had some bells going off. The new left is now a complete fabrication of urban dwelling, university educated, political marketing animals, in the service of more powerful brokers. Having assimilated all forms of oppression with Borg-like precision, the left has little use for the working class from whom the bulk of their power has been stolen and who now bear the brunt of its derision. The new middle-class morality like the old, rains moral superiority down on those who buck the new manufactured classifications or narratives.

She observes that that this capture and repurposing of social justice movements redirected the cultural and economic capital of these movements upwards to elites and, away from the very people who had fought for their rights.

The bourgeois left reinforces institutional power and distributes wealth through a corrupted bureaucracy with a burgeoning class of “academics,” “advisers” and “specialists.” The institutionalisation of resistance, with the capture of social justice movements, is the genius move nobody saw coming, maybe except my mother. Audrey knew there was a class of people who parrot all the virtue of care for the vulnerable but have not tased the foot of the oppressor on their neck and lack any real interest in the oppressed. These people were the most dangerous because they didn’t openly oppose our solidarity, they wanted to usurp it. The Banjo Patterson poetry book sat unopened on the shelf because Audrey suspected him of the crime second only to being a class traitor, and that was being a class thief.

We see this same appropriation in feminist politics where, as we discuss in the podcast, the gender industry spawns more and more ‘services’, ‘advisers’, and ‘specialists’, i.e. bullshit jobs for the middle class, that become part of the governance structure. While the brochure gets glossier and the services for every social ill proliferate, the problems they purport to solve (or ease) only get worse. As Edie observes, this is about elite left job creation rather than social justice or welfare. Have you tried getting through to Centrelink lately? Offices are closing in an effort to push people online, wait times are horrendous (see also here and here) and now there is an ‘automated system that hangs up automatically’. How efficient!

One of Edie’s bugbears (and my own) is that these services do more to create a ‘service/advisor industrial complex’ than ameliorate the problems associated with unemployment, social and familial breakdown, gender inequality or gendered violence. Family breakdown, violence against women, drug use, depression, anxiety, gender dysphoria are all getting worse. Moreover, the pernicious discourse of ‘toxic masculinity’, misdirected in programs aimed at ‘educating’ young boys and girl, does nothing to address the loss of meaningful work or the collapse in family structures. As Edie puts it,

I have no tolerance for activists obsessed with aggressive cultural interventions in a child’s sexuality or gender issues. Heterosexual girls are the people who are the most vulnerable to sexual and domestic violence, and who are most likely to be murdered by a sexual partner. In response, modern feminism wants to teach little boys like Kevin that they are toxic, and little girls like Nicky that promiscuity is liberation. Neither is helpful.

I encourage you to check out Edie’s writing and enjoy the interview. You can listen on Podbean, Apple podcasts and YouTube.

Bio.

Edie is my real name but Wyatt is a maternal family name. I like to write about politics, God, culture and stuff. My specific interest is in the way governments are removing the rights of women by using gender identity ideology to redefine the legal vessel that holds all the rights of women, sex. I am also interested in talking about the life of women in the different stages, as well as grief and loss that has been a constant part of my life. I will share recipes as well as stories. That's it.

Edie’s author page at The Spectator: https://www.spectator.com.au/author/edie-wyatt/

Edie’s Substack, Culture & State.

Edie’s podcast with Kit Kowalski, Welcome to the Dollhouse.