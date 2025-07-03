Veriditas

Veriditas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Richards's avatar
Sarah Richards
10h

This looks amazing, I can’t wait to listen to it. Where do you find these wonderful people? It was interesting to read about how her politics have interwoven with her life, how she was genuinely left, unlike others in the academic left. And I love her point about her mother, disappointing her but driving her politics, and

the Christians being so kind, and saving her because they loved her on principle when no one else did. I witnessed this profound kindness of Christians first hand in the 2010s. Thanks for profiling Edie on your wonderful podcast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Petra Bueskens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture