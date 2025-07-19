Episode 7: Politics, Economics and Culture with Professor Gigi Foster

This week in the pod we have Professor Gigi Foster, economist and Covid contrarian, who was one of the few public figures in Australia to oppose the pandemic ‘public health’ measures including lockdowns, border closures and vaccine mandates. For her clarity and courage, she was pilloried on social media and in the legacy media – called a ‘granny killer’ and a ‘conspiracy theorist’. There were memes of her wearing a tinfoil hat and numerous other epithets. And yet, for those of us in the dissident camp, hearing her on Q&A in 2020 and again in 2022 was a blast of outsourced sanity.

She was speaking a language that made sense: let’s consider the impact of lockdowns in terms of their benefits and costs otherwise we have a truncated understanding. She summarized these costs in an early document to the Victorian parliament (March, 2020) upon invitation by Libertarian senator, David Limbrick. Her key point, which was later developed in a book with Sanjeev Sabhlok, Do Lockdowns and Border Closures Serve the "greater Good"? A Cost-benefit Analysis of Australia's Reaction to COVID-19, was that the costs far outweighed the benefits, indeed by 68 times! Chief among these costs were mental health breakdown and economic downturn. This is what we are now living.

As Gigi predicted, mental health has worsened in Australia (see also here, here and here) with GP’s reporting a spike in anxiety and depression since Covid-19. Similarly, a recent report by the college of psychiatrists concludes that youth mental health has entered a ‘dangerous phase’. Economic anxiety, social isolation and fear of an uncertain future are all listed as key factors. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO), instrumental in the global policy lockstep, has found that in the first year of the pandemic, mental disorders increased by a whopping 25 percent.

As she says in our interview, the Victorian government questioned her credentials to speak on mental health (as an economist). They also countered that they were ‘already putting lots of money into it’ [mental health]. As Gigi observes,

‘..to me that's just bizarre. It's like, oh yeah, we're, we're hurting the economy and we're spending even more money that we now don't have to help people because of the hurt that we're doing. So ergo the hurt doesn't count. I mean, it's just weird, like if you think about it.’

Of course, the profound damage to mental health was understood by many during the pandemic—and I certainly saw it in my (online) psychotherapy practice—however, critics were not listened to or worse, like Gigi, they were smeared and ridiculed.

Moreover, when Gigi attempted to contextualise extant deaths as not that bad relative to the usual number of deaths in any flu season (remember the confusion between the infection rate and the fatality rate?), she was caricatured as ‘not caring’ or worse: ‘advocating for people to die’.

Her point was simply that the policies were going to make things much worse by undermining the ‘quality adjusted life years’ (or QALY’s) for the healthy, and not just then but long into the future. Her measured suggestion—born out to be the best one—was to target policies at the already sick and/or vulnerable rather than the whole healthy population. Just as Sweden did.

‘Why are you advocating for them to die?’ Questioned Q & A host, Hamish McDonald implying—I believe disingenuously—that she was a heartless bigot. Gigi’s point was simply that some people were going to die from Covid (or perhaps with Covid) and a proper policy needed to examine all the costs and benefits of a unilateral lockdown. There would be many costs down the track. The deeper point, that few could hear was that this was a profound reversal on extant policy norms which was always to evaluate any given policy in terms of its benefits and its costs. You can see the Q&Qinterviews here:

Professor Gigi Foster “when we lock an economy down what are we sacrificing in terms of lives”

Lockdowns, Masks, and COVID in Melbourne | Q+A

And you can see Gigi explain inflation here:

We explore this and much more in the podcast. You can listen to the interview here on Substack or on Apple podcasts here. Show notes are under the podcast for anyone who wants to look up more of Gigi’s work.