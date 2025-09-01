Episode 8: The Journey from Psychiatric Patient to Vital Self: A Conversation with Laura Delano

Hi folks,

The next episode of my podcast is finally here. It is with Laura Delano on her new book Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance. Sorry for my delay! There is a little spiel at the start of the interview explaining why.

More on the way. Enjoy!

Petra

In this episode of the Veriditas Podcast, host Dr. Petra Bueskens interviews Laura Delano, author of Unshrunk, a memoir that critiques the psychiatric industrial complex. They delve into the impact of psychiatric diagnosis and medication on personal identity and discuss the challenges of navigating away from a medicalized understanding of mental health. Laura shares her journey from being diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 14 to rejecting psychiatric treatment and finding a life full of meaning and vitality. The episode also touches on themes of informed choice, the cultural construction of mental health, and the importance of reconnecting with one's instincts and community.

00:00 Reconnecting After a Long Time

00:45 Reflecting on the Conference Experience

02:36 The Impact of Public Appearances

04:23 The Struggles of Being a Dissident

05:23 Officially Starting the Interview

06:16 Laura's Early Life and Pressures

31:39 The Diagnosis and Its Impact

49:21 The Whack-a-Mole Analogy

50:33 Life at Harvard and Decline

53:09 The Hopelessness of Treatment Resistance

55:23 Complicity in the Medical Model

58:32 Rehumanizing Society and Personal Healing

01:00:55 Therapy and the Individual Therapist

01:06:00 Critique of the Medicalized Mental Health Industry

01:15:37 The Power of Asking Questions

01:18:53 Transcendence and Personal Growth

01:30:50 Final Thoughts and Reflections

References

Laura Delano, Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance, Viking, 2025:

https://unshrunkthebook.com/

Laura’s website:

https://www.lauradelano.com/

