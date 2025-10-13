Episode 9: The Decline of Fertility: A Dialogue with Andrew Glover from Pronatalism Australia

This week in the pod, I interview my friend Andrew Glover on the often controversial — and now predictably partisan — issue of pronatalism. Andrew is writing a book on pronatalism arguing that the global decline in fertility rates is a “civilizational issue” that could result in precipitous decline and ultimate collapse of the human population.

That sounds hard to believe, right? We all grew up on the opposite thesis outlined in Paul Ehrlich’s, The Population Bomb. But have a look at the below graph from an article Andrew recently published in Quillette, ‘Falling Fertility: A Crisis We Refuse to Face’,

Figure 1: TFR, globally and by GBD super-region, 1950–2100 The dashed horizontal line indicates replacement TFR (2•1), and the dashed vertical line indicates the year 2022 (the first forecast year). GBD=Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study. TFR=total fertility rate. Source: Lancet .

What the graph shows is the rapid decline in birth rates across the world with almost all countries falling below replacement level (2.1). This is explained in a video version of Andrew’s article here. You can also get some useful primers from Daniel Hesse’s Substack, More Births and Lyman Stone’s work at the Institute for Family Studies.

When I taught sociology of the family back in the early 2000s, it was a staple to discuss the aging of the population. Until the technological and sexual revolutions, there were many more young people than old. It makes sense that as people age and die there are fewer of them. But with increased life expectancy and fewer babies being born, population profiles have changed. What we have now is an inverted age pyramid with the bulk of the population in the middle and older age cohorts tapering to fewer younger people. And this is only going to increase.

The concern then as now was around a declining population of able-bodied workers who could pay for all the services needed by an aging majority. Think, health care, the aged-pension, and myriad social services. All require a large tax base to fund. This prompted much handwringing in the 1990s and early 2000s and was what pushed the Australian government to introduce compulsory superannuation schemes and to incentivize private health insurance. Similar steps have been taken by other nations facing a similar aging of the population.

These concerns remain salient, but Andrew has opened my eyes to myriad causes and consequences of declining fertility including less obvious things like the proximity of what he calls “fertility infrastructure” including the capacity to live close to one’s family of origin and social network; the capacity to live in a house rather than an apartment; and the number and size of families around you, including on the media. All of this influences how many children you are likely to have (or not have) through a series of intersecting structural and psychosocial norms.

The built environment is quite significant it turns out. Almost nobody wants to live in a little box (see also here), especially one that is stacked on top of others as we see with high rise apartments. Rather, the family home – detached, with several bedrooms and a backyard – is what is desired above all by families (and indeed by everyone!). You know, the kind we all grew up in but is now suddenly out of reach for young people.

Hmmm ... where would I rather raise kids?

insightfully refers to a ‘

’ suggesting there is no one factor contributing to the decline but a cascade of intertwining effects from delayed and declining marriage rates (the single greatest factor); women’s increased education and workforce participation (although the gap between educated women and their uneducated counterparts is narrowing and, in some cases,

); cost of living; housing stock, prevailing ideologies and representations of families as well as the premium placed on freedom by younger generations.

My own research on motherhood examined the rise of what I called women’s ‘dual selves’ under liberalism in which women have two competing and conflicting personae: mothering (or caregiving) selves and individuated, autonomous selves. The latter seek economic and personal autonomy and, given the care burden for children falls primarily on women, are often unable to realise this putting mothers (note: not childless women) at a structural disadvantage. As a consequence many women are delaying their first births and having fewer children. This also butts into the problem of women’s much smaller fertile window producing the problem of ‘social infertility’, or what Leslie Cannold called ‘childless by circumstance’. In practice, this refers to the difficulty educated, professional women have finding a suitable mate in the comparatively small window between finishing an education and establishing a career and declining fertility, which kicks in around age 35.

To this, we must add Professor Shanna Swan’s research on declining fertility resulting from exposure to, and ingestion of, BPAs, phthalates, glyphosate and other industrial chemicals and pesticides. These are disrupting human endocrine and reproductive systems at scale. Indeed, she portends species extinction on the current trajectory. In her ominously titled book, Countdown (2021), Swan shows that the ability to conceive children has dropped by more than 50 percent in the last 50 years with men having only half the amount of sperm today as their grandfathers; while the average woman in the West is less fertile in her 20s than her grandmother was at 35.

And then there’s the very basic fact, which I attribute to a toxic mix of screen addiction and pornography, that young people – and indeed all people – aren’t having very much sex anymore.

Andrew’s focus is on the Australian policy framework and specifically why it has taken so long for our policy wonks, institutions and experts to notice the problem. In his Quillette article, he writes,

Despite … enormous social and economic stakes, few institutions are talking about the fertility collapse. In the West, the governance infrastructure to respond to it simply doesn’t exist.

He attributes this to a mix of three factors:

…societal structures that obscure demographic trends [i.e., migration], knowledge-producing institutions warped by ideological blind spots [code for: to care about fertility is cast as “right wing”], and social norms that make fertility a fraught, even taboo, subject [an extension of point two: large families are uncouth and use too much carbon].

The other issues, he explains, ‘stems from a simple but powerful illusion: the global population is still growing. If we were truly facing a crisis, wouldn’t we see it in the numbers?’

But this is where conventional intuition misleads. The world’s population continues to rise not because we have healthy fertility rates, but because of demographic momentum—past generations were large, and their children are still moving through the system. Think of it like a rocket. Even after its engines cut out, a rocket continues to rise on the strength of its existing momentum. But the trajectory inevitably slows, plateaus, then falls.

One thing is clear, ‘demographic momentum’ will be petering out over the coming decades when the Boomer generation dies, and Gen X move to old age, since we’re keeping the numbers up. Millennials and Gen Z have halved the number of kids they have relative to these older generations, a pattern consistent internationally. Birth rates are plummeting and at a certain point – it’s hard to know when – it will be difficult to turn that around. The fall could be precipitous and calamitous.

In Elon Musk’s bombastic terms, ‘population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming.’ Whatever your thoughts on this, it is interesting to contemplate humanity at a species level. Indeed, by the metrics used to measure whether an animal species is going extinct: human beings are in trouble.

…a species is classified as endangered when it loses 50% of its population in either 10 years or three generations. So…South Korea is most definitely an endangered population … Obviously it takes a long time for that to play out because a human generation is 30 years or so. So that’s sort of, we’re talking about a 90-year period. But, from the point of view of how endangered they are and the decline in their population, that’s definitely the case. So, they’re experiencing much more than 50%, decline. And in fact, a lot of countries, a surprising number of countries are below that threshold [my emphasis].

With a total fertility rate (TFR) of 0.7 the South Koreans, for example, are at risk of disappearing! The population simply can’t sustain itself on the present trajectory. As Andrew pointed out to me, in practice this means for every 100 people alive today, there will be only four great grandchildren. Indeed, it’s in the twenty-second century that this downward spiral is really going to become visible, with social landscapes that look and feel very different to now.

This graph from a recent piece in the New York Times , What’s Going On in This Graph? How might declining fertility rates affect the world’s future well-being? | Global Population Growth and Decline.

In the coming decades it means higher taxes, longer working lives (notice they keep increasing the retirement age?), and less innovation, since this too is most pronounced in the young.

How do we turn this around? (And not everyone wants to, of course). It’s difficult, especially once fertility falls below replacement. Andrew has three suggestions for Australia: 1) housing security including being able to ‘stay put’ to benefit from existing familial and community supports; remember, ‘it takes a village’; 2) creating stable long-term rentals — he has created a start-up called ‘Nestr’, which we discuss in the interview; 3) superannuation-backed parental leave — yep, just like you can draw on it for emergencies — with the option of adding those work years on at the other end.

Finally, we explore the underlying culture of hyper-liberalism, which valorises individual freedom over the personal sacrifice required to care for children. As Andrew puts it in our interview,

I talk about this as the paradox of fertility in terms of liberalism, because the more we valorise the idea of freedom and independence, then, children are a constraint on that freedom... I think that if we wanna sustain the population, freedom can’t be the sole value driving society, right? I think we do need something else. We need some notion of an obligation or a responsibility to humanity.

In this episode Andrew and I touch on our own fertility trajectories. I had one child in my 20s, one in my 30s and my last at 40 and joke that I have three only children! This spacing has paced my demands and meant I could have a career, albeit a part-time one. Andrew and his wife also have three children, having recently had a new baby. This, he notes, was met with incredulity from some peers. There seems to be an implicit line at two kids in middle class families. More than that is an embarrassment of riches or, more likely, a declaration of hillbilly status. Cletus Spuckler and his numerous sprogs get a mention!

Enjoy the podcast.

P.S. Show notes and extensive references are included with the episode description.