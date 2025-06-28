Hi Friends,

I have had a busy few weeks, going interstate to buy a new car, ferrying my kids around, doing my taxes, dealing with illness in the family, writing my book, and my usual private practice. Now I have a backlog of podcast interviews that require transcribing! A social media savvy friend told me that ‘teasers’ are the way to go now, so here goes: I have interviews coming with Edie Wyatt (Monday), Karleen Gribble, Julian Vigo, Gigi Foster, Daniel Broudy and Laura Delano. Woo hoo! I just need an assistant to do all the transcribing (and no, I’m not giving it over to AI).

One of the things I had been meaning to write about was the divorce between the alt Right and what James Lindsay has derisively coined the ‘woke Right ’. Broadly, the conflict between that contingent of heterodox commentators formerly identified as the ‘intellectual dark web’ (IDW) who caved on Covid and now hold a pro-war stance in both Israel/Palestine (Gaza) and Ukraine/Russia (think Douglas Murray, Ben Shapiro, Sam Harris, Bari Weiss and Konstantin Kisin) and those who do not (think Tucker Carlson, Dave Smith, Candace Owens, Brett Weinstein and Jimmy Dore). Many are identifying the new ‘Right-wing fault lines’.

The former align with the objectives of the neo-con war-machine the dissident Right call the deep state (mostly because it appears insolvent to democratic process), whereas the latter resolutely oppose it. The former are calling for the revival of the expert; the latter are calling into question the validity of expertise given widespread corporate capture and institutional failure. The former are questioning the validity of freedom of speech in ‘podcastistan’ (i.e., the new town square) the latter are insisting on it as the bulwark against corruption and decline; the former are claiming the Enlightenment as their very own (e.g., empirical science, reason and truth), while the latter are—in my view, quite rightly—calling hypocrisy. Freedom of speech is after all for one’s enemies not for those with whom one already agrees (although likely not for much longer!)

Those on the side of the war-machine refer to it as the defense of ‘Western values’ seemingly incognisant of the fact that we have no right to drop bombs on people who do not share our values, and certainly not under false pretenses (weapons of mass destruction anybody? In the case of Iran, see here). Interestingly, these same defenders of liberalism are now calling for shutting down the speech of their opponents. Sound familiar? Remember this is what Douglas Murray was opposing in the dark ol’ days of 2018 when he burst on to the scene as an erudite defender of free speech. Nowadays he’s a shill for ‘lived experience’ and the expert class. Who’s calling who ‘woke’? This looks to me like another inversion.

As Lord Sumption noted in his classically liberal opposition to lockdowns, ‘when [societies] … start adopting mass coercion as an instrument of general interest’ we’re in trouble. That right there is the death of liberalism. It is precisely the use of force to impose a singular, invariably ‘superior’, worldview, it is not ‘bad speech’ or ‘wrong think’. In its ideal-typical form, liberalism is neutral among ends and truth is arrived at through superior evidence and argument, not via recourse to subjective beliefs or social status. Calling for no-platforming your opponent’s speech as, for example, Douglas Murray did on the Joe Rogan[1] podcast, demonstrates his liberalism is only skin deep; it stretches only as far as his own ideological camp. In the absence of a convincing argument (to rebut Smith) he resorted to credentialism and the ostensible superiority of the expert class, which we know is all but broken.

We now see spats between all the key players and a vague attempt at neutrality by Matt ‘I don’t care what happens outside the US’ Walsh. The heterodox ‘woke Right’, with Tucker Carlson at the helm, have broken off from the ‘alt Right’ and now the two are warring cultural territories; indeed, warring about war. MAGA or MIGA, tomaato tomarto? Douglas Murray has received excoriating critique from his former friends despite their being allies only a nanosecond ago. That’s accelerated history! As Terence McKenna warned of the internet age, things are only going to get weirder.

Just as I was about to write about this fight on the Right making the point that it was about time! After all, the left has been in a dogfight for years! Then, low and behold five other intra-group conflicts broke out: Trump and ‘Leon Skum’[2], as my mate Garry calls him, had a very public spat after fist-pumping, euphoric mutual fandom only a few months earlier. Subsequently, TRex has fallen out with Tulsi ‘No, Iran does not have nuclear weapons’, Gabbard, making the characteristically Trumpian assertion, ‘I don’t care what she said.’ Um, isn’t she the Director of National Intelligence? Never mind, she has fallen into line. And when confronted with his friend Tucker Carlson’s anti-war stance, Trump gave him some nasty advice, ‘Let him go get a TV network so that people listen’.

Like an 80s TV infomercial, ‘But wait, there’s more’. Ostensible allies Megyn Kelly and Matt Walsh are in a godawful fight over women’s right to work. Surely, this one was settled a century ago? Nope, it’s ongoing and it’s getting nastier, although he assures us, ‘it’s not that serious’. Both protagonists are now prosecuting their cases around the internet with the comments’ section ablaze. The Serena Joy trap always haunts Right-wing women in the public sphere who promulgate that which they don’t live up to: staying at home, caring for children and being ‘tradwives’. They professionalise their message, which has the direct effect of negating it. The Serena Joy trap also means their fellow men (with platforms and careers) are inherently suspicious.[3] Again, Matt Walsh has come to the party and told us why these women, are not really good conservatives.

Don’t look to the feminists for verisimilitude in the great fiction that has become our lives. Feminists are also in splinters over ‘the patriarchy’ with Tara van Dijk recently announcing, much to the chagrin of her ‘sisters’, that ‘the patriarchy is dead! The throne is empty and we all had better go home and get a life rather than rely on an identitarian cult with an outdated victim narrative. She is both right and wrong, as I have argued in my book. We no longer live in a literal patriarchy – i.e., rule of the father such as in Roman law where the patria potestas possessed the power of life and death over his household and male descendants. No, we don’t have that. The sons democratised the sovereignty formerly held by Kings and fathers. But, we do have civil liberties that were designed by male property holders and they reflect this bias. Women are equal before the law but different in their bodies and lives and this produces, well, inequality. To put this another way: women are free as ‘individuals’ but subjected (i.e. unequal) as wives and mothers. Equal but different is why modern feminism has ‘only paradoxes to offer ’.

I am writing more on this for an article, so for now the point is simply that there is once again conflict and fragmentation among former feminist allies. Moreover, this sits atop another infight a year ago (discussed in my podcast with Edie Wyatt) inside the gender-critical movement known as ‘AGP gate’ or ‘the split’ between those conceding psycho-sexual gender fluidity (i.e., men in dresses who fetishise themselves as ‘women’ (AGP’s) and the ‘ultras’ who are holding fast to sex realism.[4]

Don’t look for help in the Wellness community™. They just fell out too. They’re going through a dark night of the Lemurian soul because three weeks ago apex influencer Aubrey Marcus and his twin flame, Vylana, announced that their ‘sacred union’ included a third person—a much younger woman—and they were now a ‘throuple’ practicing what Marcus called, with a straight face, ‘radical monogamy’.[5] Radical indeed! Like a matching pair of cult leader wives Vylana and Alana smiled and cried and talked about the importance of self-sacrifice while Aubrey talked about self-expression. The inversion was more than his audience could take. They ‘called bullshit’ and erupted into a plethora of commentary (for a small sample see: here, here, here, here, here and on and on and on). The consensus is Marcus is a charlatan and it’s time to ‘become your own Guru’.

This kaleidoscope of conflict and consternation is a consequence of what former CIA analyst Martin Gurri calls, ‘the revolt of the public’ (with intertextual reference to Ortega y Gasset’s, The Revolt of the Masses). However, the masses of mass consumption, mass media and mass culture are in fragments. Gurrie’s early insight—he first wrote about this in 2014—was that the public had been empowered by the new technology to ‘talk back’ to their media overlords. In the process a new beast was born: the populist warring force of the audience. The public is no longer out there in mass media land behind the telly or broadsheet newspaper but right here, right now, banging on the digital door, duelling it out in the comments’ section, demanding your immediate cancellation and digital beheading. The ‘best’ podcasts play to this bread and circuses with screaming headlines: ‘Trump destroys Kamala in final showdown!’, ‘Jordan Peterson teaches woke Karen the truth!’. ‘WWIII is here!!’ etc. ‘We’ll all be dead by 2030!!’. ‘Climate emergency!’

This is the era of internecine war (hot and cold) where the mirror of reality has broken into shards that keep on breaking. Just when you thought you were on a cultural lifeboat with a group of classical liberals, radical monogamists, gender-critical feminists or Covid contrarians, you’re now arch enemies about an interminable war on the other side of the world neither of you can do anything about, or about a ‘throuple’ and their perpendicular relationship to truth, or about whether men in dresses can come to feminist conferences, or whether grass-fed beef is better than lentils on a planetary scale, or whether tradwives are duplicitous. Each of these conflicts is navigated across the fractured polyglot of comments that we can understand as the cutting room floor of print-based culture.

It's always life and death in the internet age, since cortisol (conflict) is up and oxytocin (bonding) is down. I’d hate to reduce it to a ‘chemical imbalance’. It’s actually what techno-optimist Marc Andreesen, identifies as the end of print-based culture premised on rationality and abstraction, back to the primal immediacy of the spoken word. Following media scholar Walter Ong, Andreessen observes,

Textual cultures are abstract, analytical, mathematical, clinical, universalist. Oral cultures are grounded, intuitive, emotional, interpersonal, group oriented…growing up in a Textual culture literally changes your brain's physical structure; your brain reallocates processing power normally devoted to analyzing faces to processing text. Which explains a LOT. Today we live in a hybrid world, part Textual, part Oral... The Internet extensively enables both Textuality and Orality -- a fountain of writing alongside a fountain of audio and video. But also, you have a medium like Twitter, which … is actually Oral masquerading as Textual -- on Twitter, you think you're reading and writing text, but you're actually absorbing and spitting Oral fire.

There are two additional factors that exacerbate this problem: first, while it is true we have returned to orality, we have lost the underlying cultural norms which functioned as guardrails; and second, we have lost the face-to-face connection that anchored the spoken word to relationships, which militated against conflict.

In other words, the spoken word has been ‘liberated’ from the strictures of culture and rampages around like a psychopath. While it is true that the widespread shift to audio (podcasts) and video (YouTube) marks the shift back to an oral culture, we no longer have the traditional norms to hold this in place, hence the seemingly interminable slide into conflict. These norms imbued words with contextual boundaries, although we didn’t really know it at the time. I am not referring specifically to formal grammar here, although it is that too; rather, to norms of speech regarding politeness, manners, distance, formality, tone, eye-contact or lack thereof, implicit meaning etc. Words were uttered in a nexus of relationships and shared understanding; they were not the cortisol-fueled utterings of alienated individuals recast as ‘keyboard warriors’. Similarly, ideas were not roaming around without cultural tethers.

This proliferation of channels (quite literally) has led to a proliferation of cognate realities with their own incompatible ontological, philosophical and political priors. These are populated by what Peter Limberg insightfully calls ‘mimetic tribes’ and their signature quality is infighting. Limberg defines mimetic tribes as ‘a group of agents with a meme complex’, or set of ideas, ‘that directly or indirectly seeks to impose its distinct map of reality—along with its moral imperatives—on others’. These tribes ‘are on active duty in the new culture war’.

They possess a multiplicity of competing claims, interests, goals, and organizations. While the red and blue [Republican and Democrat] tribes were certainly far from monolithic, any claim to unity between memetic tribes is laughable. An establishment leftist who squabbles with the right must contend with mockery from the Dirtbag Left. Meanwhile, the Dirtbag Left endures critiques from Social Justice Activists (SJA), who in turn are criticized by the Intellectual Dark Web (IDW). The trench warfare of the old culture war has become an all-out brawl.

The Consensus reality that was created by traditional society (organically) and mass society (artificially) has broken down and some, like Andreesen say good riddance! We are back to decentralisation, albeit without the organic unity of yore and sans print-based reason and objectivity. Without the guard rails of either tradition or modernity, and turbo charged by the internet, the conflagration is ubiquitous. My sense is the only alternative to this is to take a dispassionate eye to the ‘oral fire’, make sure you’re still having plenty of reality-based face-to-face contact (that’s where the emotion belongs), and spend more time in nature.

Life was so much simpler in 2018.

[1] Murray was not calling for Smith’s actual cancellation, however he was suggesting that given Rogan’s gargantuan platform he should not platform him. He also suggested that only experts should speak about culture, war, history etc. At no point did he meet Smith’s argument with his own argument. Instead, he drew on his ostensibly superior status to defend credentialism. It is, in effect, cancellation by stealth through gatekeeping. This is the very thing the internet had changed for the better (although, as this argument attests, this is most definitely complex). This does not mean, as Murray and Kisin erroneously suggest, that all opinions are equal; it is rather that the best argument based on reason and evidence wins, not the biggest credentials or association with a prestigious institution. As Covid and the gender industry have shown, such institutions can no longer be trusted.

[2] It’s always good to consult the oracle of Reddit on etymological matters.

[3] Lauren Southern’s journey from Right-wing influencer to tradwife to ‘almost feminist’ after years of abuse and heartbreak in a toxic marriage similarly pulls the thread on the traditional ideal, she herself promulgated for years but couldn’t in the end uphold (through no fault of her own). She observes wryly that many Right-wing influencers pretend to have good marriages and happy families but in fact do not.

[4] I must confess to a case of ‘both sidesism’ here; I have worked with an AGP man in my therapy practice and have a sympathetic resonance with his experience, which we have explored from a multiplicity of angles; however, this does not obviate the basic reality there are two sexes only. Politically I sit with the ‘ultras’, inter-personally and therapeutically I meet people where there are, with open mind and heart.

[5] We learn in the original video that on a trip to Egypt, Aubrey stopped at the temple of Isis on the river Nile and inside a chamber known as the ‘holy of holies’ was visited clairaudiently by the Goddess herself! Isis told Marcus it was his divine masculine destiny to impregnate both women. As my mum used to say, ‘denial ain’t just a river in Egypt’!