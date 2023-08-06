I am the fiery life of the essence of God; I am the flame above the beauty in the fields; I shine in the waters; I burn in the sun, the moon, and the stars. And with the airy wind, I quicken all things vitally by an unseen, all-sustaining life.

― Hildegard of Bingen

Veriditas is a Latin word coined by the twelfth century German mystic and abbess Hildegard…