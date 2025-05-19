Episode 5: Navigating the Complex World of Digital Rights and Censorship: An Interview with Andrew Lowenthal

Hi Folks, this week in the pod I interview

, all round expert on the censorship industrial complex and whip smart digital rights activist come COVID contrarian. In this conversation, Andrew and I discuss his background in digital rights and activism, his work with the Twitter Files, and the investigation into the misinformation and disinformation industry. He shares insights from his time working with NGOs in Southeast Asia, highlighting the evolving challenges in the field of digital liberties. He reflects on the shifts in progressive politics, the impact of government and corporate control over information, and the broader implications for freedom of speech. The conversation delves into how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced public discourse, government policies, and civil liberties. The episode also covers Andrew's current work, a project on U.S. government spending related to narrative control, and his upcoming book on the censorship industrial complex.

You can listen to the podcast here as well as on Podbean, Apple and YouTube. Enjoy!

00:00 Introduction and Initial Greetings

01:08 Discussing Backgrounds and Personal Stories

02:39 Exploring Identity and Cultural Reflections

03:18 Controversial Topics and Social Issues

08:48 Professional Background and Digital Rights

13:35 Misinformation and Disinformation in Southeast Asia

19:13 Involvement with the Twitter Files

27:16 Censorship and Government Influence

31:54 Reflections on Liberal Democracy and Civil Liberties

46:09 Reflecting on Missed Opportunities

46:47 Isolation and Silencing of Dissent

47:35 Contradictions in the Rebel Community

48:22 The Role of Big Pharma and Trans Activism

48:47 Academic Perspectives on Power and Control

49:47 The Digital ID and Freedom Debate

50:30 Critique of Naomi Wolf and Public Perception

54:24 The Impact of COVID-19 Policies

01:01:27 Government and Big Tech Censorship

01:06:19 Database on Misinformation Funding

01:14:52 The Censorship Industrial Complex

01:17:32 Concluding Thoughts and Future Plans

Andrew’s bio

Andrew Lowenthal (Director) is a leader, writer and researcher. He worked closely with Matt Taibbi on the Twitter Files, breaking stories on the Virality Project, the Atlantic Council, and Australia’s censorship regime, and was the lead researcher and project manager for the Censorship Industrial Complex exposé. He also helped coordinate the Westminster Declaration.

He is the co-founder and former Executive Director of EngageMedia, an Asia-Pacific digital rights and open technology non-profit. He is a former fellow of Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, the Harvard Film Studies Center, and MIT’s Open Documentary Lab.

He writes on Substack at Network Affects and Racket.News, and tweets at @naffects.